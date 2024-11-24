ADVERTISEMENT

Sultan Bazar police seizes ₹6.69 lakh unaccounted cash from three

Published - November 24, 2024 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Sultan Bazar police seized unaccounted cash of ₹6.69 lakh, suspected to be part of hawala operations, from a gang of three. The seizure occurred on Sunday evening following intelligence about an illegal transfer of cash near the Royal Plaza building, Sultan Bazar.

The three individuals apprehended during the operation have been identified as Sanjay Kumar Mahankari (43), Bhemar Bhai Deva Bhai Rajput (25) and Arjan Bhai Chandaji Rajput (34). “They failed to produce valid documents to justify possession of the large sum of cash,” said the police.

The cash was confiscated along with three cell phones from the accused. According to sub inspector I.A. Naresh, the operation led to surveillance and interception near the Royal Plaza building. “Upon questioning, the accused admitted that the cash is hawala money. The seized cash and phones have been handed over to the Additional Director of Income Tax,” added the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US