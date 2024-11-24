 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Sultan Bazar police seizes ₹6.69 lakh unaccounted cash from three

Published - November 24, 2024 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Sultan Bazar police seized unaccounted cash of ₹6.69 lakh, suspected to be part of hawala operations, from a gang of three. The seizure occurred on Sunday evening following intelligence about an illegal transfer of cash near the Royal Plaza building, Sultan Bazar.

The three individuals apprehended during the operation have been identified as Sanjay Kumar Mahankari (43), Bhemar Bhai Deva Bhai Rajput (25) and Arjan Bhai Chandaji Rajput (34). “They failed to produce valid documents to justify possession of the large sum of cash,” said the police.

The cash was confiscated along with three cell phones from the accused. According to sub inspector I.A. Naresh, the operation led to surveillance and interception near the Royal Plaza building. “Upon questioning, the accused admitted that the cash is hawala money. The seized cash and phones have been handed over to the Additional Director of Income Tax,” added the police.

