Sukender Reddy: Recent developments point to conspiracy to destabilise Telangana

December 02, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy has observed that the conspiracies against Telangana by the votaries of combined State are continuing even eight years after formation of the State and a look at the developments taking place for about a year clearly indicate the plans of two national parties to destabilise the new State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda on Friday, he said the style of function of the Governor, padayatras by BJP’s “adopted daughter” Y.S. Sharmila, by its State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the statements of a staunch follower and close confidante of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and TPCC president Revanth Reddy, spree of ED, CBI and Income Tax raids and the episode of attempt to poach TRS MLAs, all point towards a conspiracy against Telangana by the combined State votaries.

He said it was time the Telangana society remained alert as the developments were a clear attempt against the very existence of Telangana. The people of Telangana were witness to countless incidents of anarchy, killings, bloodshed, firing of guns, explosion of bombs, rule of anti-social elements, and land grabbings from 1956 to 2014.

“That’s why people of Telangana had come together to achieve statehood and not allowed any incidents disturbing peace, or communal incidents since 2014. It’s time they remain alert as attempts are being made to disturb peace and communal harmony,” Mr. Reddy said.

Telangana has made rapid strides with single point agenda of development for the last eight years, but attempts are being made to disturb peace now, he alleged.

Accusing the Centre of a step-motherly treatment to Telangana since Day One of its formation, Mr. Reddy cited unilateral transfer of a large chunk of geography, seven mandals, and Lower Sileru hydro-electric project of combined Khammam district to Andhra Pradesh by the BJP-led government in the first session of Parliament after it came to power in 2014. The Centre was also denying due share of funds to Telangana with an aim to hit the State economically.

Turning to YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila, Mr. Reddy said she speaking on corruption was ridiculous as people know how rampant it was when her father was the Chief Minister of combined AP and how her family members went to jail on the charges of corruption.