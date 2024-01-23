Sukender Reddy denies plans to join Congress, says his son ready to enter the LS fray

January 23, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy denied reports stating that he is planning to join the Congress, and said that the real leader is the one who stays with a party and comes forward to contest an election when the party is not in power.

Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda on Tuesday, he said that anybody would like to fight an election on behalf of a party in power. He made it clear that he or his son was ready to contest either Bhongir or Nalgonda Parliament seats if the BRS leadership expresses faith in them and if not, they would not contest but would not leave the party.

He said that he was maintaining the same distance from Congress as he had been doing for long and asked his detractors as to why he would seek BRS ticket for his son Amith Reddy, if he had plans to join the Congress. He added that he was planning to meet BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for the last few days but incidentally, KTR met him.

Stating that all those who were opposing his son for the ticket to contest Lok Sabha election were also new, he said that Mr. Amith Reddy did not require any introduction in Nalgonda district, as he had been participating in party activities for long. Anybody who would come into politics would be new to contest elections and he was ready to take on even if Sonia Gandhi contests from either of the two seats.

Later in an informal chat with newspersons in his chambers here, he said that some people were spreading misinformation on social media that he was peeved at the BRS leadership. He hoped that clarity would emerge on the opportunity for his son to contest the Lok Sabha elections within a few days. He stated that his son had met all leaders of the party in the district already and gels with everybody.

Take on Centre’s move

About the Centre’s move to take over the management of joint projects Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar, Mr. Sukender Reddy said that this would harm the State’s interests. He suggested the Congress government to focus on meeting the drinking water needs in the State as water levels in the two projects were low.

