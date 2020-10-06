Suicide bid by woman advocate at HC

HYDERABAD

A 38-year-old woman advocate attempted to commit end her life by jumping off the High Court building, but was prevented from doing so by an alert security personnel.

Charminar police identified the woman as Kavita, a resident of Godavarikhani.

Police said that Kavita was involved with another advocate Murali, also from Godavarikhani. Murali had promised to marry her but allegedly kept delaying it. A case was booked against him in the 1 Town Police Station in Godavarikhani after he allegedly barged into her home and threatened her.

In a petition, Kavita sought the HC’s intervention and protection from Murali and his family as she faced a threat to her life from them, the police said.

“The incident was reported around 11 a.m. She had one of her legs dangling from a small wall on the first floor of the HC. A security personnel saw this and rushed to stop her. She was taken to senior court officials who, along with police, counselled her. No case has been booked against anybody, including Murali,” said a police officer.

