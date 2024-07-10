Suggestions pour in to support small and medium farmers at consultative meeting on Rythu Bharosa

Various suggestions to ensure effective implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme to benefit eligible farmers, including the tenant farmers, in a transparent manner to prevent misuse of public money came up at a consultative meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

The suggestions ranged from providing investment support of ₹15,000 an acre for agricultural land under cultivation to benefit the small and medium farmers and extending the benefit to farmers without pattas in the Agency areas to reviving the Land Licensed Cultivators Act, 2011, enacted by the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is the chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Rythu Bharosa.

It was the first in the series of consultative meetings planned by the sub-committee to finalise the guidelines for the implementation of the investment support scheme for farmers, a promise made in the Congress manifesto for 2023 Assembly elections.

The meeting saw participation of farmers and representatives of various farmers’ organisations and other stakeholders from various parts of the erstwhile composite Khammam district.

Some progressive farmers suggested that concrete measures such as providing farm inputs like seeds, fertilisers, agricultural machinery and other equipment on subsidy besides ensuring remunerative price for agricultural produce can make agriculture sustainable. Other suggestions included implementing a comprehensive crop insurance scheme and containing monkey menace.

In his opening remark, Mr. Vikramarka said the consultative meetings are being organised to elicit the views and suggestions of farmers and other stakeholders on Rythu Bharosa.

Based on the public opinion, a report will be tabled in the upcoming budget session of the State Assembly for discussion and finalisation of the modalities for implementation of the scheme, he said. “It is our responsibility as the custodians of public money to spend public funds in an accountable and transparent manner for public good,” he said, adding that the Congress government will implement the Rythu Bharosa with unwavering commitment.

Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government imposed on the State arbitrary decisions taken in closed-door meetings, resulting in a colossal waste of public money during its 10-year rule. The Congress government is taking the suggestions from all stakeholders with open mind to ensure that the government benefits reach the needy.

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao and Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy also spoke at the event.

