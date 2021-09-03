Sugarcane farmers stage dharna at Zaheerabad

Sugarcane farmers staging a protest at Zaheerabad RDO office demanding Trident Sugars begin work on starting of cane crushing at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district on Friday.

SANGAREDDY

03 September 2021 21:35 IST

Demanding that Trident Sugars start preparatory activities for sugarcane crushing this year, more than 2000 sugarcane farmers took out a rally and staged a dharna at Zaheerabad revenue divisional headquarters on Friday.

Trident Sugars located Kottur, on the outskirts of town, was not functional for the past few years and resumed crushing of sugarcane last year. The company management, which owed crores to farmers for over a year, had cleared part of its arrears to the cane farmers only after the intervention of Minister for Finance Harish Rao and Collector Hanumantha Rao.

Last year farmers in the sugar mill jurisdiction were forced to sell sugarcane outside and were hoping that the crushing activity would begin soon this year.

“We wish that the Trident Sugars will begin the crushing soon this year and preparatory work should be from now on. We staged a dharna tTo press our demand,” said a farmer, who participated in the agitation.