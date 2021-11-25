Sugar mill workers stage dharna over wages

SANGAREDDY

25 November 2021 00:10 IST

Led by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), employees of Ganapathi Sugars Limited held a dharna before the Collectorate on Wednesday demanding wage hike. Later, a meeting was held in the presence of Additional Collector, who asked the management and employees to come to a solution and commence grinding of sugarcane in the mill. Employees submitted a memorandum to the officials in this regard.

