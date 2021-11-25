Led by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), employees of Ganapathi Sugars Limited held a dharna before the Collectorate on Wednesday demanding wage hike. Later, a meeting was held in the presence of Additional Collector, who asked the management and employees to come to a solution and commence grinding of sugarcane in the mill. Employees submitted a memorandum to the officials in this regard.
Sugar mill workers stage dharna over wages
SANGAREDDY,
November 25, 2021 00:10 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 25, 2021 12:12:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/sugar-mill-workers-stage-dharna-over-wages/article37673157.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story