Telangana

Sugar mill workers stage dharna over wages

Led by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), employees of Ganapathi Sugars Limited held a dharna before the Collectorate on Wednesday demanding wage hike. Later, a meeting was held in the presence of Additional Collector, who asked the management and employees to come to a solution and commence grinding of sugarcane in the mill. Employees submitted a memorandum to the officials in this regard.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2021 12:12:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/sugar-mill-workers-stage-dharna-over-wages/article37673157.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY