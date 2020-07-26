Sudden spurt in cases in Dubbak creates panic among neighbouring villages

SIDDIPET

26 July 2020 14:23 IST

Sources said that residents of several neighbouring villages were restraining relatives in Dubbak from visiting them till the pandemic situation was controlled.

The town of Dubbak, the mandal and constituency headquarters, is slowly becoming a hotbed of COVID-19 infections and the increasing numbers have been creating fear among public.

According to sources, more than 15 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the town. Those infected include police and medical staff and officials from other departments.

Advertising

Advertising

Four members of a family tested positive in the town — the mother tested positive posthumously and her son was not tested but cremated as a precaution.

Since the death of a person three days ago, residents of Dubbak have confined themselves to their homes. This fear is reflecting in villages adjacent to Dubbak too.

Three mandals – Bibipet of Kamareddy district, Gambhiraopet and Mustabad of Sircilla district — are adjacent to Dubbak. Sources said that residents of several of these villages were restraining relatives in Dubbak from visiting them till the pandemic situation was controlled.

In at least one village, the village sarpanch warned of imposing fines if visitors from Dubbak were entertained.

Even people involved in small businesses and moving on motorcycles were not being allowed into villages.

“People are afraid and this is getting reflected in the day-to-day life. As the number of cases suddenly increased, we are not welcome at several places,” said Shiva Kumar, a resident of Dubbak.