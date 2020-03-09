Sudden rains and gales hit standing crops in Karimnagar district

KARIMNAGAR

09 March 2020 16:00 IST

Farmers’ association seeks compensation of at least ₹ 25,000 per acre; urges the government to waive crop loans to the tune of ₹ 1 lakh at a time instead of only ₹ 25,000 as announced

Unseasonal rains accompanied by gales and hailstorm have caused extensive damage to standing crops such as maize, paddy, vegetables, and mango plantations in various parts of the integrated Karimnagar district on Sunday evening.

For farmers of the district, it was a double whammy. They are already worried with the outbreak of rice blast disease hitting paddy crops. Now, the untimely rains have dealt another blow flattening maize and paddy crops. Mango plantatations which are in the flowering stage too were hit badly.

Uprooted electric poles

The impact of the gales was such, some electric poles got uprooted disrupting power supply in rural areas. In Gattududdenapalli village of Manakondur mandal, an electric transformer was also uprooted by powerful gales.

Advertising

Advertising

Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar visited the rain-affected fields in Rukmapur village of Choppadandi mandal and consoled the farmers. He assured them that he would take it up with the government and provide compensation accordingly.

Rice blast disease attack

Rythu Ikya Vedika district president M. Venkat Reddy said the farming community was at the receiving end in the district with rice blast disease attack on paddy fields resulting in a steep fall in the harvest. “Even as farmers are yet to recover from the shock, the unseasonal rains had created havoc by damaging the standing crops,” he complained.

Mr. Reddy said the rains and gales had caused huge damage to paddy and maize crops. He urged the government to conduct a survey on the extent of damage and crop losses, and provide compensation of at least ₹ 25,000 per acre. He also urged the government to waive crop loans to the tune of ₹ 1 lakh at a time instead of only ₹ 25,000 as announced by the government.