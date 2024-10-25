Sudanese national caught delivering MDMA via ‘dead drop’

A Sudanese national was caught in possession of 50 grams of MDMA by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Humayun Nagar Police.

Police said that Mohammed Abdul Rahman Osman, 24, a Sudanese national, who was residing in Tolichowki, holds a student visa. “He procured narcotics from suppliers in Bengaluru and distributed them to consumers in Hyderabad through a ‘dead drop’, sharing the location of the drugs and receiving payments through digital wallets,” said the police.

Explaining about the dead drop process, DCP Task Force Y.V.S. Sudheendra said that Osman shares a photo of the place where he stashes narcotics along with the location to his handler, who would then share the same with the customer.

“For example, he would stash the narcotics in a match box or a cigarette box and share it. He also keeps an eye on the product until it is collected to ensure that it is not discarded as trash,” said the DCP.

Inter-State gang nabbed

In a different operation, the H-NEW, along with Kanchanbagh Police, apprehended an inter-State drug supplier and two local peddlers.

The accused were identified as Nandakumar PS alias Lalu, 25, from Bengaluru, along with Mohd Imran alias Shukoor alias Sahil alias Immu, 29, and Kodidala Naveen, 24, from Hyderabad.

Police seized 80 grams of MDMA, 10 LSD blots, three mobile phones, a weighing machine, and other packaging material from their possession.

“According to the police, Imran, a repeat offender, was previously arrested in February 2024 for drug possession. Facing financial difficulties, he re-entered the drug trade, procuring MDMA and LSD from Nandakumar in Bangalore and local supplier Naveen. He then sold these drugs to consumers in Hyderabad at a higher price,” said the police.

The modus operandi of the group involved frequent trips to Bengaluru by Imran to collect drugs by road. Communication between them primarily happened through WhatsApp, with cash being the preferred mode of payment. In rare instances, they used digital wallets.

