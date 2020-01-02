Successful trial run of Bhadradri Teppotsavam

With Mukkoti Ekadasi festival fast approaching, arrangements for the grand religious fete have reached a feverish pace in Bhadrachalam town.

The trial run of the boat, decorated in the shape of a swan, was conducted in the Godavari in the temple town on Thursday evening as part of preparations to ensure smooth conduct of Teppotsavam (Float festival) to be held on January 5.

A ramp has been readied on the banks of the river near the Karakatta (flood bank) for the ensuing “celestial boat ride.”

The Irrigation Department officials reviewed the arrangements to facilitate smooth sailing of the boat specially brought in from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for the Teppotsavam.

The mega annual religious fete will feature Uttara Dwara Darshanam at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple on the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi festival on January 6.

Meanwhile, hordes of devotees flocked to the temple on Thursday to have a glimpse of the presiding deity of the shrine adorned in “Rama Avataram” as part of the ongoing Sri Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adyayanotsavalu.

An array of devotional and cultural programmes were held in this connection.

The Endowments Department has lined up a slew of cultural programmes including mythological plays in connection with the ensuing Mukkoti Ekadasi festival in the temple town.