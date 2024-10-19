Success of T-Hub established ecosystem for start-ups in TG: KTR

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao has stated that their government has developed the largest incubator centre in the country by establishing T-Hub, T-Works, WE-Hub and IMAGE Tower during 2014-23 and had won accolades from doyens of the industry, including late Ratan Tata.

Speaking at the 16th annual conference of Indian STEPs & Business Incubators Association (ISBA-CON2024) here on Saturday, he stated that they had developed a start-up ecosystem in Hyderabad with a three-pronged strategy of encouraging innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth. Their government had encouraged start-ups with the strong belief that it was with them the youngest States could attract investments and improve employment opportunities.

He explained the success and growth story of their government’s brainchild T-Hub to the participants of the conference adding that it had taken-off with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 start-ups and had grown into guiding about 5,000 start-ups now. He stated that there were only 200 start-ups in Hyderabad at the time of Telangana State formation and their number had crossed 5,000 now.

Mr. Rama Rao mentioned that it was a start-up from Hyderabad that had played a key role in the launch of the country’s first satellite made of indigenous technology. He stated that the start-ups in Hyderabad had achieved a turnover of $3.5 billion and the success of T-Hub had given him immense satisfaction. He stressed the need to extend the start-up ecosystem to the tier-two and tier-three cities too in the State.