Suburban Travellers Association seeks more services

April 19, 2022 00:11 IST

The Suburban Train Travellers Association Malkajgiri, has been one body which has been relentlessly highlighting the issues of MMTS suburban services and for improvement of the railway infrastructure in the suburbs over the years.

General secretary Noor Ahmed Ali has expressed the hope that with the electrification of track completed and more lines laid, more suburban services could be introduced between Secunderabad-Malkajgiri junction-Medchal section and also upto Mahabubnagar.

The Association which has met the top SCR officials in recent times, has also called for providing high mast lighting in front of the new Malkajgiri station building and also for lifts on platforms for the benefit of the aged and infirm passengers.