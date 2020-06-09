Telangana

Subordinate courts to reopen in phased manner

First phase of reopening from June 15

A Full Bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday extended all the stay orders issued by the HC, the District and the Subordinate courts till July 15.

Earlier, the Full Bench of the HC on March 27 extended all the stay orders of all the courts following the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. Despite over two months of lockdown and relaxation of restraints to some extent, the courts could not function at full throttle.

Meanwhile, the earlier order of extending the stay orders expired on June 7. In this backdrop, the HC decided that all stay orders issued by the HC and other courts are extended till July 15. Many parties have brought to the notice of the HC that the undertakings they had given could not be implemented due to continuation of lockdown. Hence, it was decided that undertakings given before the courts are also extended till July 15.

The HC had also issued Standard Operating Procedures for reopening the district, the subordinate and other courts in phased manner.

