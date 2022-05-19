Submit relevant info for Group IV recruitment: CS to depts.  

Depts asked to submit the details before May 29

Depts asked to submit the details before May 29

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the officials concerned to submit all relevant information pertaining to job notifications including roster point details to the State Public Service Commission by May 29.

He wanted all the junior assistant and equivalent posts in the sanctioned strength should be included and notified for direct recruitment. The Chief Secretary held a preparatory meeting with special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and other senior officials on the steps taken for issuance of notification for filling Group IV posts. The meeting follows Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that the government would fill 9,168 posts under Group IV category soon.

Mr. Somesh Kumar said that promotional vacancies in senior assistant and superintendent cadres should be filled. Accordingly, all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) should personally monitor the progress so as to reduce timelines. This would enable the Finance department to issue orders to have the mandate to go for recruitment through public service commission.

He recalled that the government brought out the new Presidential Order with an objective not only to protect the rights of the people of the State but also reform the functioning of the government. The order mandates reservation of 95 per cent of the posts to locals. The government had started the process for recruitment notifying recruitment for 503 posts under Group I category.

Recruitment for posts in the police department was also underway and clearance had been given to the Education department for issuance of notification for TET soon.