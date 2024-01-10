GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Subjects allotted to CMO officers

January 10, 2024 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The government has allotted subjects to the officers in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

V. Sheshadri, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister (General Administration, including Law & Order, Home, Finance, Planning, Law, Legislative issues, Land Revenue and overall incharge of CMO.) All officers will discuss with the Principal Secretary to CM on any major policy issues).

S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana (Medical Health & Family Welfare Department, Women Development, Child, Disabled & Sr. Citizens, Scheduled Caste Development, Tribal Welfare and CMO Administration).

B. Ajith Reddy (Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Labour, Employment, Training & Factories, I and PR, CM’s Appointments and CMRF).

Sri. Shahnawaz Qasim (BC Welfare, Minority Welfare, Disaster Management, Sports & Youth Services and CM Security). G. Chandrashekar Reddy (Environment Forest Science & Technology, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development, Food & Civil Supplies, Transport Roads & Buildings & Housing, Panchayatraj & Rural Development (RWS).

K. Manicka Raj (Energy, Irrigation, Education, Revenue, Mines & Geology). Vemula Srinivasulu (Endowments, Culture and Tourism, CM petitions, Prajavani and Computerisation of CMO).

