Subba Rao is new Field GM of Central Bank of India

K.S.N.V. Subba Rao has been appointed the new Field General Manager of Central Bank of India, Hyderabad Zone, which covers Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka through a network of 332 branches and has a total business of ₹31,550 crore.

A banker with varied experience, both in administrative as well as operational areas, Mr. Rao was earlier Deputy Zonal Manager, Chennai Zone, looking into the operations of branches in Telangana, AP and Karnataka; and principal, SPBT College, Mumbai, said a release on Thursday from the bank.

Previously, he held various assignments, including at the bank’s Corporate Finance Branch, Fort, Mumbai; Corporate Credit in Central Office, Mumbai; and headed Corporate Finance Branch, Bengaluru, and Mid-Corporate Branch Visakhapatnam.