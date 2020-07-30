Telangana

Sub-registrar suspended

Inquiry proved official registered government lands in names of private individuals

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has suspended Cheriyal Sub- Registrar R. Raju on Wednesday night. According to officials, Mr. Raju has registered government lands to private persons at Marpadaga village in Kondapaka mandal and this came to light in the inquiry conducted by the officials resulting in the suspension. Cheriyal bill collector Shankar was also suspended for not crediting the tax collected from public in the municipality.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 7:17:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/sub-registrar-suspended/article32231768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY