Sub-Registrar from Suryapet in ACB net

The Sub-Registrar of Suryapet, along with two document writers, were apprehended for accepting a bribe of ₹99,200 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The Sub-Registrar was earlier trapped twice by the ACB, in 2007 and 2018.

Officials said, the Sub-Registrar, Banoth Surender Naik, was caught when he demanded and accepted the bribe through document writers, Kalluri Srinivas and Thangella Venkata Reddy. It was demanded from M. Venkateswarlu for registering a part of an open plot in his daughter’s name as gift deed and the remaining part in the name of one Medipally Ravi Raju as sale deed.

District Industries Centre official held

K. Venkata Narsi Reddy, Assistant Director of the District Industries Centre from the integrated collectorate office in Medchal-Malkajgiri District was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹45,000.

The bribe was demanded from Kethavath Ramesh to inspect the tipper vehicle purchased for ₹53 lakh under the Telangana State programme for rapid incubation of Dalit entrepreneurs incentive scheme and to submit a report to the higher officials for sanctioning of the incentive.