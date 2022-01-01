Sub-inspector, father killed in road accident

HYDERABAD

01 January 2022 22:33 IST

SI got married week ago

A young sub-inspector, who got married only last week, and his father were killed instantly in an accident on the Nagarjuna Sagar Road in Chintapally police limits of Nalgonda district on Saturday.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Nenavath Srinu Naik, sub-inspector at Vikarabad town police station and his father 50-year-old Manya Naik, an auto-rickshaw driver. They were residents of Manya tanda of Madgul mandal in Rangareddy district.

The accident, as reported by officials, took place near Polepally Ramnagar village around 6.20 p.m., when the duo was heading to Hyderabad in their three-wheeler and got into a head-on collision with a State Road Transport Corporation bus of the Devarakonda depot. The bus originating from Hyderabad was going towards Devarakonda.

The father-son were on their way to a temple in Hyderabad to perform certain post-marriage rituals. It was also learnt that Srinu Naik was manning the steering control at the time of accident, as his father had recently injured his hand.

Mr. Naik got married on December 26. He was initially working at the central crime station at Vikarabad and on December 13, he had reported at the town headquarters police. Ten days later, he had proceeded on leave for the marriage.

According to preliminary notes made by the police, the auto-rickshaw was out of its margin while the bus was still in its right way.

“It is still not clear if the auto-rickshaw driver was trying to overtake or it was because of lighting or traffic issues. There were, however, no indications of alcohol influence,” a senior police officer said.