Sub-categorisation of SCs for quotas: Capping a 59-year struggle

The Supreme Court verdict on August 1 giving a free hand to States to sub-categorise reservations among Scheduled Castes caps a long struggle for Madigas and other Backward SC communities for access and equality.

Hyderabad has been the staging ground for much of the struggle for the sub-categorisation, where A, B, C, and D became part of the lexicon. While the Madigas have been the key interlocutors for the need for sub-categorisation, it is Manda Krishna Madiga who has led the fight.

The struggle has not been without drama where Mr. Krishna Madiga started his fast-unto-death drawing thousands of people within no time and police foiling his multiple attempts.

Gandhi Bhavan gherao by MRPS activists took a tragic turn when Special Police Officer Subramanya Raju succumbed to burn injuries as did three other activists.

August 25, 1965:

The B.N. Lokur Committee submits its report on revision of existing lists of SCs and STs. The committee concludes the need for de-scheduling of relatively advanced communities, including Malas in Andhra Pradesh. But, it did not make a recommendation as it lacked data.

June 7, 1994:

The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi is established in Prakasam district of A.P.

March 2, 1996:

Chalo Hyderabad rally of MRPS converges on the Nizam College Grounds in Hyderabad demanding sub-classification.

September 2, 1996:

Hundreds of thousands of Madigas from various districts of A.P. march from Indira Park to Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Basheerbagh, as part of Chalo Assembly.

September 10, 1996:

The Andhra Pradesh Government appoints a one-man commission headed by Justice Ramachandra Raju to study the implementation of reservations among SCs.

May 28, 1997:

Justice Raju submits his report. State issues an ordinance dividing 57 castes enumerated in the Presidential List into 4 groups based on backwardness and fixed separate quota in A, B, C and D category.

April 1, 2000:

A.P. Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Act, 2000, comes into force categorising SC reservations.

November 5, 2004:

Five-member Bench of Supreme Court rules against categorisation saying States have no power to do categorisation.

December 10, 2004:

Unanimous resolution on SC categorisation passed in AP Assembly.

June 11, 2005:

Manda Krishna Madiga’s march from Bangalore reaches Nizam College Ground in Hyderabad.

May 17, 2007:

Krishna Madiga starts a fast-unto-death at Sitaphalmandi for categorisation hours after he was discharged from Gandhi Hospital.

May 21, 2007:

Central government appoints Justice Usha Mehra commission. Krishna Madiga ends fast.

April 26, 2008:

Krishna Madiga starts yet another fast near JBS demanding submission of Usha Mehra Commission report.

May 1, 2008:

Usha Mehra commission favours classification and recommends a Constitutional amendment.

May 4, 2008:

Police pick up Krishna Madiga from Lakshmi Nagar and take him to Gandhi Hospital to break his fast.

December 15, 2008:

Krishna Madiga announces fast-unto-death at Musheerabad. Says he would call off the fast only when a Bill is introduced in Parliament.

December 21, 2008:

Police end Krishna Madiga’s fast.

December 11, 2010:

Krishna Madiga calls off fast at Gandhi Hospital after being promised an all-party delegation in Delhi to pursue case.

August 27, 2020:

Justice Arun Mishra authors the unanimous judgment for the 5-Judge Bench to refer matter to a larger Bench.

August 8, 2024:

Supreme Court allows states to sub-categorise SC quota.

