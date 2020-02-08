SU Registrar refutes allegations of financial irregularities

Satavahana University Registrar U. Umesh Kumar has refuted allegations made by the Association of Satavahana University Teachers (ASUT) about him continuing in the post illegally without proper leave and resorting to financial irregularities.

In a press note here today, Mr. Umesh Kumar stated that the 61st Executive Council meeting of the university held on October 5, 2019, has resolved to extend his service until further orders. Accordingly, Osmania University sanctioned EOL (extraordinary leave) with effect from September 1, 2019, vide orders dated January 23, 2020, and permitted him to continue on Foreign Service as registrar.

He also clarified that all payments related to the university affairs were made only after due approval of the competent authority was sought and all rules and regulations were followed in financial transactions.

He said that the internal funds were utilised solely for developmental activities of the university.