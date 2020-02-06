Telangana

SU registrar charged with financial irregularities

ASUT members allege he is continuing in post without appropriate leave

Members of the Association of Satavahana University Teachers (ASUT) in Karimnagar town are up in arms against registrar U. Umesh Kumar for his continuation in the post without appropriate leave and involvement in financial irregularities in the university.

According to ASUT president M. Varaprasad, teachers had discussed in detail about the illegal continuation of the registrar and his involvement in siphoning off university funds in the name of developmental works, without consulting any university official. They also passed a unanimous resolution urging in-charge Vice- Chancellor T. Chiranjeevulu to replace Mr. Umesh Kumar at the earliest to protect the university.

The ASUT members alleged that the registrar instead of securing funds from the government for taking up various developmental works was draining the financial resources of the university.

They also alleged ulterior motives and malafide intentions of the registrar for continuation in the post on extra-ordinary leave (EOL) after completion of lien period, which was affecting the image of the varsity.

