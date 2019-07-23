SU gears up for maiden convocation next month

Satavahana University authorities are gearing up for the first convocation ceremony, scheduled to be held in the first week of August, in the absence of a full-time Vice-Chancellor.

Established in 2008, the university had come close to having a convocation function at least twice during the term of V-Cs Mohd Iqbali Ali and K. Veera Reddy, but the plans were disrupted with the Statehood movement reaching its peak in the district.

From 2015, the university has been running with only in-charge V-Cs, who do not even have an academic background. However, present in-charge Vice Chancellor and Commissioner of Stamps and Registrations T. Chiranjeevulu and Registrar K. Umesh Kumar have taken the initiative to hold the maiden convocation for students to receive their degree certificates.

After securing confirmation from National Board of Accreditation Chairman K.K. Agarwal, the university wrote to University Chancellor and Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, seeking his availability on any of the three dates — August 3, 5 and 8. In the meantime, the university has also constituted various committees with the university faculty to look after various aspects for the successful conduct of the convocation.

The university has requested students to apply online through the university’s official website (www.satavahana.ac.in) for securing their degree certificates.

Degree students who passed from the university between 2013 and 2017 and PG students between 2010 and 2017 can apply online before July 31. A list of 130 students has been prepared for presentation of gold medals.

Mr. Umesh Kumar said, at the moment, only the Governor’s nod is awaited to fix the convocation date.