Telangana

Students visit ISRO centre

Students of Manair High School, Karimnagar, during a field visit to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, operated by ISRO at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district.

Students of Manair High School, Karimnagar, during a field visit to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, operated by ISRO at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

more-in

Students of Manair High School here got first-hand experience about the process of rocket launch during their field visit to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), which is operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota, Nellore, on Tuesday.

As part of their educational tour, the school management took the students to the space centre to gain practical knowledge about science and technology. ISRO experts explained the working models of rockets, environmental conditions, operation of rockets etc. The students, accompanied by the school chairman K. Anantha Reddy and director K. Sunitha Reddy, also visited the space museum.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 12:27:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/students-visit-isro-centre/article30737631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY