Students visit ISRO centre

Students of Manair High School here got first-hand experience about the process of rocket launch during their field visit to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), which is operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota, Nellore, on Tuesday.

As part of their educational tour, the school management took the students to the space centre to gain practical knowledge about science and technology. ISRO experts explained the working models of rockets, environmental conditions, operation of rockets etc. The students, accompanied by the school chairman K. Anantha Reddy and director K. Sunitha Reddy, also visited the space museum.