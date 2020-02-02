Telangana

Students unveil innovative streak at RGUKT tech fest

A student explaining how the ‘Rakshak’ drone works on the last day of Antahpragnya 2020 at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies at Basar on Sunday.

A student explaining how the ‘Rakshak’ drone works on the last day of Antahpragnya 2020 at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies at Basar on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: BYARRANGEMENT

more-in

Curtains come down on three-day Antahpragnya

Students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies at Basar in Nirmal district showcased innovative working models at Antahpragnya 2020, touted as India’s biggest technical festival on campus, on Sunday. The three-day festival came to an end amid much cheer and an array of programmes.

Among the working models was Rakshak drone which comes to the rescue of people in distress. Developed by second year engineering students Pallavai and Vagdevi, the model has a GPS-guided drone reaching the place and spraying anaesthetic on the assailants. The drone is activated by pressing a panic button.

Another model, Swarasthr, developed by third year engineering students Amita, Pratyusha, Mubeen and Hema, works in collaboration with an android app, detects screams and subsequently calls and sends messages to all emergency contacts in times of distress.

The Raktdaan app developed by second year engineering students Ravani Reddy, Mithila and Akhil Reddy has an exhaustive list of blood donors. The app shows donors of a particular blood group in specified range to make it easy to access the service.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 11:47:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/students-unveil-innovative-streak-at-rgukt-tech-fest/article30721419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY