Students unveil innovative streak at RGUKT tech fest

Students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies at Basar in Nirmal district showcased innovative working models at Antahpragnya 2020, touted as India’s biggest technical festival on campus, on Sunday. The three-day festival came to an end amid much cheer and an array of programmes.

Among the working models was Rakshak drone which comes to the rescue of people in distress. Developed by second year engineering students Pallavai and Vagdevi, the model has a GPS-guided drone reaching the place and spraying anaesthetic on the assailants. The drone is activated by pressing a panic button.

Another model, Swarasthr, developed by third year engineering students Amita, Pratyusha, Mubeen and Hema, works in collaboration with an android app, detects screams and subsequently calls and sends messages to all emergency contacts in times of distress.

The Raktdaan app developed by second year engineering students Ravani Reddy, Mithila and Akhil Reddy has an exhaustive list of blood donors. The app shows donors of a particular blood group in specified range to make it easy to access the service.