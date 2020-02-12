Students told to prove their mettle

The seven-day special NSS camp was inaugurated by regional director of NSS (Telangana and AP) M. Ramakrishna at GITAM on Wednesday.
Addressing cadets after inaugurating the camp, Mr. Ramakrishna told them to learn from community members around them. He stressed on the importance of leadership quality, observation, communication and understanding. He also advised students to prove themselves as worthy NSS volunteers.
NSS GITAM Hyderabad website was launched during the camp inauguration.
Pro Vice-Chancellor N. Siva Prasad, NSS programme co-ordinator P.V. Nagendra Kumar, director of Students’ Affairs A. Sreeram, NSS programme officers Soujanya, Sahoo, Balasiddulu and Venkat Narayana and about 100 NSS volunteers participated in the programme.
