Students take ill at Maganoor ZPHS in Telangana after mid-day meal 

At least 30 students of Zilla Parishad High School, Maganoor, in Narayanpet district were taken ill on Wednesday, shortly after eating their mid-day meal on the school premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen students, both boys and girls in Classes 6 to 10, were immediately rushed to the Makthal Health Centre, about 12 km away, for emergency care. It was reported that several students started complaining of stomach ache and vomiting after the meal.

Director, School Education, E.V. Narsimha Reddy in a late night statement said officials at ZPHS Magnoor were placed under suspension for lax in duty, which led to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, headmaster Muralidhar Reddy, incharge headmaster and mid-day meal incharge Bapu Reddy were suspended from service. The mid-day meal agency too was terminated for negligence.

According to information with Makthal police, most of the students were administered first aid at the school, and the remaining students were stable after preliminary care at the Makthal centre.

As of Wednesday evening, all the 15 student victims were further shifted from Makthal to Mahbubnagar for better medical attention.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.