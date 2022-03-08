Students stuck in Sumy, Ukraine, evacuated

Of the 700 students, 18 are from Telangana

The Indian students who have sustained through 12 days of dread, hunger, thirst, and on thin hope, in Sumy, Ukraine were evacuated from there on Tuesday. The students have confirmed that they were in buses. Around 700 students include 18 from Telangana.

While students in other parts of Ukraine have found their way out of the war-torn country, those students in Sumy could not move to a border because of hurdles such as lack of train facility since the Metro Station and a bridge were blown up.

Official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Aridam Bagchi, tweeted that they have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy.

“They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home,” he tweeted

In the past 12 days, the students had run short of food, water. At one point, they were supplied only with an egg, bread, and some potatoes since supplying them with relief material too became a task.

The students have called their parents to inform about the evacuation. The family members were relieved to know their children are moving towards safer place. They are eagerly awaiting their return to home towns in India.