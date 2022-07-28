Students storm OU VC’s office opposing new PhD admission norms

July 28, 2022 23:09 IST

Administration files police cases against them

A group of students of Osmania University stormed into the Vice Chancellor’s office on Thursday evening demanding the release of PhD admission notification and also that exam be conducted as per the previous practice, where everyone was declared qualified.

The students had an argument with Prof. D. Ravinder on the notification and the apparent idea of the varsity to give weightage to PG marks, JRF, research proposal and minimum marks for the interview to ensure maximum transparency and eliminate pressure on the Interview Board.

The Vice-Chancellor also wanted to give ranking as per the entrance test marks, which the aspirants are opposing. The students reportedly were in a violent mood during their interaction with the VC, who argued that they have to wait for the notification rather than assuming that the changes would spoil their chances. When he refused to entertain them further and moved into an adjacent room in his chamber, students followed reportedly using abusive language.

University officials said the VC was forced to call the police who took the students away forcibly. Later, a complaint was lodged by Registrar Lakshminarayana with the police for trespassing and using abusive language against the VC. “VC’s office has to be respected and students can air their grievances rather than terrorising the teachers,” an official said.

Meanwhile, students argued that the university was trying to change the admission norms despite representations against the new norms being thought of. They claimed that students from SC, ST and BC categories would be deprived of admissions with the new norms. The officials however, refuted this saying admission was done as per reservation norms and no student from these categories would be affected.