Students still stuck near Russian border

They are now running short of food, water, and other resources

They are now running short of food, water, and other resources

Around 600 Indian students including 20 from Telangana are still in Sumy, Ukraine. They are filtering all information about possible rescue efforts, such as buses from there to western border. However, nothing has worked in their favour till Thursday evening.

The students have put out videos urging the Indian government to help them move out of the war-torn country. In one of the videos, the students said that they cannot move towards the western borders since railway tracks were blown up, and buses are not available. They have mentioned the threat of mines. One of the students from Telangana, Abdul Rawoof, said that the nearest metro station, and a bridge connecting Kharkiv, was blown up. The students who were buying food anticipating shortage until a few days ago were sharing the basic resources among each other. Mr Rawoof said on Thursday that they are now running short of food, water, and other resources. Only cash is being accepted at stores, which the students are falling short of. ATMs are not working most of the time. When it works, the students are not able to draw enough cash since there is heavy demand for the currency. The bunkers in which they are taking shelter are cramped, hundreds of students have to find space there. The students have reiterated that Sumy is closer to the Russian border, and that Hungary, Poland which are on the western side of Ukraine, are 1,200-1,500 kms away. They have been requesting authorities to make agreements to allow their passage through the Russian border.