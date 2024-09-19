ADVERTISEMENT

Students stage dharna over shortage of teachers

Published - September 19, 2024 07:24 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Telangana State Model School and Junior College in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district took to the streets on Thursday seeking immediate steps to tide over the ‘shortage’ of teachers in their institution.

The students staged a demonstration near the model school abutting NH 363 highlighting the urgent need for appointment of adequate number of teachers. According to sources, as many as 17 teachers were transferred from the school as part of the State-wide transfer of model school teachers last week.

Only a few teachers reportedly opted for the Asifabad model school in the transfers made through the web option system, sources added. Sources further said that the authorities promptly responded to the plea of students for an adequate number of teachers and issued instructions to the officials concerned to address the issue immediately.

