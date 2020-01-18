Students score high percentiles in IIT-JEE main

Students of the Alphores educational institutions in Karimnagar town have secured high percentile scores in the IIT-JEE (main) 2020 examinations results. M Vasista Reddy secured district highest percentage of 99.46, E Shiva Dutta (99.35), D Sai Prachodhan (99.30), G Laxmipriya (99.06), E Hrithik Reddy (98.84), A Laxmi Haritha (98.81), Preetham (98.74), V Sai Karthik (98.67), V Sagar (98.65), E Vineeth Kumar (98.55), Nithya Reddy (98.38), Srinath Reddy (98.38) and several others. Alphores educational institutions chairman V Narender Reddy congratulated the students and hoped that more students would secure highest number of seats in various IITs in the coming days.