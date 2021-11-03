Students request TSRTC bus services, CJI intervenes

HYDERABAD

The Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana intervened after two students from Chidedu village in Manchal mandal wrote to him about the need for buses to go to school. CJI Ramana’s intervention resulted in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) restoring services on Wednesday.

According to TSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar, the students are P. Vaishnavi and P. Praneeth, studying in class VIII and Class IX respectively, in a State government-run school. He said that the students wrote a letter explaining the circumstances to CJI Ramana, who in turn sent the letter to Mr. Sajjanar.

“We had stopped services in some areas due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, and could not restart them for occupancy reasons. In the letter, the students said that before lockdown there were buses for them to go to school. But, after the lockdown, there were no buses. We are thankful to the Honourable CJI for alerting us. We have restored bus services from today,” Mr. Sajjanar told The Hindu, adding that the letter also mentions their sibling P. Preethi, an Intermediate first-year student.

Mr. Sajjanar said that the corporation has been receiving several requests in connection with starting or restoring bus services after the lockdown was lifted.

Mr. Sajjanar tweeted that bus services in Chidedu have been restored during school timings, honouring the children’s right to education. “TSRTC management sincerely thanks the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India for alerting us,” he tweeted.