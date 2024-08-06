Students protest in Khammam against ‘delay’ in disbursement of pending scholarships, fee reimbursement arrears

Scores of students from various parts of the district took out a huge rally under the aegis of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) in Khammam on Monday to mount pressure on the Telangana government to address their demands including immediate release of fee reimbursement arrears and long pending scholarships.

The demonstrators marched through the main streets of the town while displaying banners to highlight their demands. Addressing the demonstrators, the PDSU State general secretary N. Azad alleged that the long pending demands of the students like enhancement of mess and cosmetic allowances, disbursement of pending scholarships and fee reimbursement arrears and midday meal for students of government junior colleges remained unmet till date. He demanded that the State government initiate urgent measures to address the issues facing students, improve amenities in State-run residential educational institutions/hostels and set up a university in Khammam.

