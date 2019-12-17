Students protest in Khammam against CAA

Taking umbrage at the police action against students of Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University during the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, activists of the SFI Khammam town committee staged a demonstration here on Tuesday expressing solidarity with the aggrieved students.

Students from several educational institutions took part in the demonstration by displaying placards against CAA and “fascism.”

Terming CAA as a “divisive law”, the SFI leaders demanded that it be immediately repealed to preserve the secular foundations of the Indian democracy.

They further demanded that the TRS government make a public announcement that it would not implement the CAA in the State on the lines of the “anti-CAA” stand taken by various States, including Kerala.

SFI State assistant secretary Chinthala Ramesh and others led the demonstration.