Students protest gruesome murder of girl

Students affiliated to the student organisations of Left parties have formed a massive human chain at Indira chowk in Karimnagar town on Tuesday demanding stern action against the culprits involved in the Monday’s gruesome killing of Intermediate student in Karimnagar town.

Students of various schools and colleges assembled at the Indira chowk and formed a human chain and observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the girl, who was found dead with her throat slit in her house. They demanded the district police machinery use technology and arrest the culprits involved in the heinous crime and punish them severely.

Expressing concern over the series incidents such as Disha, Samatha and Manasa incidents in the state, they condemned the brutal killing of an intermediate student, who was staying at her home and preparing for the examinations. CITU district secretary B Shekhar, AISF district president Ramesh, SFI leader P Rakesh and others participated in the programme.