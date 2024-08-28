GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students participate in ‘Save the lakes’ programme

Published - August 28, 2024 12:26 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Students and faculty members of the Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT) recently participated in ‘Save the lakes’ programme organised by Gandipet Welfare Society. On the occasion, the students extended full support to Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRAA) in its efforts to clear encroachments, especially on lakes. Lakes play a key role in sustaining life, supporting biodiversity, regulating climate, besides providing essential resources for human survival and thus their preservation is crucial for maintaining ecological balance and ensuring the well-being of future generations, said the students. The participants thanked HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath and staff for bringing back the hope of clean lakes.

