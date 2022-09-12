Students of welfare institutions do well in IIT-JEE

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 12, 2022 19:20 IST

About 130 students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS) and 237 students of Telangana Tribal Welfare Institutions secured All-India ranks in SC/ST reservation categories in JEE Advanced exam, results of which were announced on Sunday.

This year, close to 150 students of TSWREIS and 145 students of TTWREIS are likely to get admission into IITs, NITs and other premier institutions. Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eshwar, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Secretary Ronald Rose, Additional Secretary V. Sarweshwar Reddy and others congratulated the successful students, said a press release.

While thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Secretary Ronald Rose said, “The state government is leaving no stone unturned to help social welfare residential students to make it to India’s top-notch IITs and NITs.”

Top rankers of TSWEIS are Gaddam Shivaleela 323, M. Sonaly 350, Kondagurle Richa 525, P. Sridhar Naik 627, Rupavath Ankitha (ST) 679, D. Swati SC 785, B. Harani ST 859, Pooja Mathary (SC) 885, Sushmitha Doma (SC) 904 and Srinitha Banoth (ST) 948.

The topers in the Tribal Welfare institutions are — R. Umeshwari, V. Srisailam, N. Ajaykanth, K. Mahender, K. Santosh, B. Premsagar and K. Surya, added the release.

