Students of private Degree colleges take to streets in Asifabad demanding release of pending scholarships

Published - October 16, 2024 03:46 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students of two private Degree colleges took to the streets in Kagaznagar town of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) demanding immediate release of pending scholarships and free reimbursement arrears.

The students marched through the main streets of the town under the aegis of their respective college managements to press their charter of demands.

Addressing the demonstration, the representatives of the two private college managements said that they were observing a bandh in response to a call given by the State-level body of private Degree and PG College managements seeking urgent intervention of the State government to bail out their colleges from ‘financial crisis’.

They deplored that the ‘inordinate delay’ in the release of pending scholarships and fee reimbursement arrears aggravated the financial position of their colleges, making it difficult to even bear the expenses of maintenance of the college buildings, payment of electricity bills and salaries of the staff.

