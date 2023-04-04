ADVERTISEMENT

Students, members of NGOs clean OU stepwells

April 04, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers cleaning a stepwell in Osmania University on Monday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Students of the Osmania University, along with officials, volunteered to spruce up two stepwells on the university premises, the renovation of which was launched on Monday amid much fanfare.

The HMDA partnered with the Osmania University, and NGOs, to take up the two wells for renovation, following directions issued by Minister K.T. Rama Rao. The structures are close to 200 years, a statement from the HMDA informed.

The HMDA has been studying the wells for the past few months, before taking up renovation, it said. Joint action plan was proposed after several meetings involving Vice-Chancellor Ravinder, Rainwater Project founder Kalpana Ramesh, and HMDA higher officials.

About 100 persons, including OU students, officials and volunteers from various NGOs partnered in the endeavour to clean up the wells, the statement said. They included students of Environment, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, and History departments, apart from volunteers from the NGOs Rainwater Project, Lions Club District 320(B), Pink Circle Foundation and Green Team, Wanaparthy, the note said.

