Student’s innovation wins her family a 2BHK house

NALGONDA

05 January 2021 22:48 IST

KTR also asks authorities to provide better education to her siblings

A Class IX student of Government Girls High School in the town, Sk. Bashira, is not only winning appreciation for her prototype at the Telangana School Innovation Challenge (TSIC-2020) in Hyderabad, but IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, understanding her family situation, also directed the authorities here to allot a 2BHK house.

Mr. Rama Rao who inspected her prototype – hydraulic lifting wheelchair – had interacted with Bashira and learnt about the family – a father attacked by paralysis, working mother and two other siblings in school.

Officials here said the Minister had phoned District Collector Prashant J Patil and instructed him to initiate the procedure to confirm one unit for the poor Muslim family. On Tuesday, Bashira brought her science model to the Collectorate along with her teacher Poornima, head mistress Pushpalatha and mother Imtiaz, and explained the model to Mr. Patil.

Bashira said her bedridden father Qayyum Basha, who had been a construction worker, was the source of inspiration for her hydraulic lifting wheelchair. Mr. Patil assured the family of a 2BHK unit at Gollaguda, and also said her younger sister Sk. Sameera who is in Class V at the Police Lines School now will be admitted to the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the next academic year. And brother Nagulmeera’s education will also be guided.

Appreciation

Impressed, Mr. Patil also said the young girl will be presented a certificate of appreciation on the Republic Day. Hydraulic lifting wheelchair – developed by Bashira-Jainab-Shameem team of students is currently among the TSIC-2020 top-25 teams. They will be participating in the State-level grand finale soon.