Students in UK gifted ‘KCR Coupons’

To celebrate the 20th Formation Day of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ‘NRI TRS UK’ distributed ‘KCR Coupons” to more than 200 Telangana students stuck in the UK due to the lockdown and unavailability of flights.

These coupons will help the students buy groceries at their nearest shops, said NRI TRS UK president Ashok Goud Dusari in a statement here. He also thanked TRS MP Joginiapally Santhosh Kumar for launching the coupon and encouraging NRI TRS UK efforts.

NRI TRS UK founder president Anil Kurmachalam said they were also giving moral support to students to stay strong in this pandemic crisis and urged the students to approach them on ‘nritrs@gmail.com’ to get the coupons. Advisory vice- chairman Ceeka Chandra Shekar Goud, general secretary Rathnakar Kadudula, vice president Naveen Reddy, and other organisers Sathyamurthy Chilumula, Ravi Pradeep Pulusu, Sathish Gottemukkala, Shiva Goud, Suresh Gopathi, Ramesh Essempally and Srujan Reddy Chada were among those who contributed generously.