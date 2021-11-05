Students held filming woman changing clothes inside showroom

Hyderabad

05 November 2021 19:50 IST

Store manager booked for negligence

Two students were arrested by the Jubilee Hills police on Thursday for allegedly peeping into women’s trial room of H&M fashion outlet and for recording the video while she was changing clothes.

The accused were identified as Kirit Aasat, 24, of Kalyan Nagar in SR Nagar, and K Gaurav Kalyan, 19, from Vengal Rao Nagar.

According to Jubilee Hills inspector S Rajashekar Reddy, at around 4.30 p.m. the young lady raised an alarm when she noticed a person recording the video on a mobile phone while she was changing clothes at the trail room situated on the first floor. “They were recording the video from the partition gap from the adjacent trail room. Immediately, she came out screaming and her family members along with the store staff caught them,” Mr. Reddy said. They were handed over to the police party.

The youngsters first recorded a 30-second video and later when they tried to record another clipping, the victim noticed them and raised an alarm.

H&M store manager Aman Suri was also booked by the police for negligence as he is responsible for the safety of customers and failed to ensure full separation for men and woman trail rooms. Notices were issued to store management.