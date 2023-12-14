ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Sri Chaitanya IAS Academy secure top ranks in CLAT

December 14, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students from Sri Chaitanya IAS Academy have clinched numerous State and All-India ranks in the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) 2024 examination.

Within the Telugu States, the students of Sri Chaitanya students made a mark in top 50 State ranks. The rankers include K. Vinotna, securing the State first rank, followed by N. Sai Rahul - State third rank, Sheikh Mohammad Asif - State fifth rank, A. Harshavardhana Sai - State tenth rank, K. Swarup - State 11th rank, D. Harsha - State 14th rank, G. Neha - State 18th rank, M. Rohit - State 25th rank, B. Hemalatha - State 30 rank, and B. Abhilash - State 41st rank.

At the national level, students have further made their mark with impressive ranks, including 85th, 123rd, 470th, 482nd, 547th, 864th, 1052nd, 1287th, 1516th, 2225th, 3137th, 3798th, 3914th, 4282nd, 6897th, and 8571st.

Sushma Boppana, the academic director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions expressed happiness with the outcome. She remarked, “Sri Chaitanya IAS Academy is dedicated to providing exceptional career-oriented integrated training, including preparation for competitive exams such as CLAT (for 5 years LLB course in National Law Universities), CUET (for entry into 45 Central universities of the country after inter), IPM (for a 5-year MBA course in IIMs after inter).”

