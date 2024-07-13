ADVERTISEMENT

Students fight for pending scholarships, fee reimbursement arrears

Updated - July 13, 2024 07:50 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 07:49 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

SFI activists protest to press for their demands in Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Students owing allegiance to the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration in Kothagudem on Friday to press their charter of demands, including immediate release of pending scholarships and free reimbursement arrears. Their other demands include enhancement of mess and cosmetic allowances, construction of own buildings for gurukulams, and implementation of KG to PG common education system, among others.

Scores of students from different parts of the district took out a rally from Dharna Chowk at Palvancha to the Collectorate in pursuit of their demands.

Some student activists tried to enter the Collectorate but in vain. They were stopped and whisked away by the police.

Addressing the demonstration, SFI district secretary B. Veerabhadram alleged that the inordinate delay in releasing the fee reimbursement arrears was causing mental agony to the college students of poor and downtrodden sections.

He warned of a vigorous agitation if the State government failed to release the pending scholarships and fee reimbursement arrears immediately.

