Students feel relieved as Inter weightage in EAMCET is dropped

April 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Hyderabad Intermediate second year students appearing for engineering and medical entrance tests in Telangana do not have to worry about their performance in Intermediate examinations affecting the EAMCET rank, with the government deciding to do away with the 25% weightage given for calculating the final rank.

The removal of 25% weightage seems to be forever, going by the government mood after it was waived for the last three years – 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic. So from this year, ranks in engineering and medical streams will be totally based on the marks scored in the EAMCET, according to GO 18 issued on April 19 after amending the GO 73 of 2011.

“Candidates who secured qualifying marks in EAMCET and candidates belonging to SC and ST category for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed should be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of the marks secured in EAMCET only,” the amendment reads.

As per the existing practice, 75% weightage was given to the marks secured in the EAMCET and 25% of the marks secured in the non-language subjects of Intermediate. The 25% weightage system was introduced to negate corporate colleges that were allegedly neglecting the Intermediate subjects and focussing their preparations totally for the entrance test.

There was an uproar over this in academic circles that students were losing focus on concepts of mathematics and sciences as they were forced to prepare with their focus on the entrance exams that were based on multiple-choice questions. The rural students were also losing out to their urban peers in the absence of good coaching facilities. The large number of suicides in corporate colleges was also responsible for the introduction of weightage with officials arguing that it would reduce pressure on the students.

Another reason being cited is the delay in the submission of marks to the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) by various other boards in the country. Students from various States and students from the two Telugu States studying with other boards like CBSE and ICSE also appear for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh EAMCETs. The delay in submission of marks sheets was also leading to delay in announcement of results.

Moreover, the JEE and NEET have also done away with the weightage system, officials said, citing the demand from students here as well.

The Agriculture and Medical stream of EAMCET 2023 will be held on May 10 and 11 and the engineering test on May 12, 13 and 14.