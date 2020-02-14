Students fall ill after eating stale food

At least 20 students of the Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya here fell ill after they consumed contaminated food on Friday.
The girls reportedly developed stomach pain after having their meal with a chutney that was prepared a few days ago. Of the total 230 students, about 25 students who complained of sudden and abnormal pain were shifted for emergency care.
While most of them were treated and discharged without any harm, five students were still kept under observation, officials said.
Bhongir RDO Bhupal Reddy and DEO Chaitanya Jaini visited the school enquiring the situation. They later met the students in the hospital. A probe was launched into the incident.
